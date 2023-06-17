Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
OMAHA, Neb. — Blaze Brothers hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning after an Oral Roberts pitching meltdown in the eighth, and the Golden Eagles continued their surprise postseason run with a victory over TCU in the opening game of the College World Series.
The Eagles, the lowest seed to make it to Omaha since 2012, had just gone down three runs before they jumped on Luke Savage for four in the ninth. Drew Stahl’s RBI single pulled ORU within 5-3, and then Brothers drove an 0-1 pitch out to left for his first homer since May 24.
Oral Roberts is in the CWS for the first time in 45 years, and except for the rocky eighth inning, the upstart challengers from the Summit League showed no sign of wilting on college baseball’s biggest stage and winning for the 24th time in 25 games.
The Eagles’ Jonah Cox went 0 for 5, ending a 47-game hitting streak that was tied for third-longest in Division I history.
ORU (52-12) will play Florida on Sunday night. TCU (42-23), which lost for the first time in 12 games, will play Virginia in an elimination game Sunday afternoon.
Among the Eagles’ supporters at Charles Schwab Field were members of their 1978 CWS team and Mike Moore, who pitched 14 years in the major leagues after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 1981 amateur draft.
The celebratory mood in ORU’s dugout following Brothers’ homer turned to anxiety when TCU had runners on first and second with one out in the bottom of the ninth against Cade Denton.
Denton (3-1) got Karson Bowen to chase a pitch outside the zone for the second out to set up a showdown between the National Stopper of the Year and Brayden Taylor, the Frogs’ biggest offensive threat. Taylor lined out to left to end the game, and Denton got a bit of redemption after his horrendous eighth inning.
Florida 6, Virginia 5
OMAHA, Neb. — Jac Caglianone scored the winning run on Luke Heyman’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning after Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford homered to tie it, and Florida rallied to beat Virginia in the College World Series.
The Gators’ 21st come-from-behind win of the season, and fourth walk-off, sends them to a Sunday night game against Oral Roberts for control of their bracket. Virginia will play TCU in an elimination game in the afternoon.
Virginia (50-14) scored four times in the seventh to take a three-run lead in front of a crowd of nearly 25,000 that included Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.
The Gators (51-15) got one back in the bottom of the seventh and another in the eighth on BT Riopelle’s homer. Harrison Didawick’s RBI triple put the Cavaliers up two runs in the ninth before Florida turned on the power against reliever Jake Berry (0-5) in the bottom half.
Evans and Langford homered to tie it 5, with Langford’s traveling 456 feet onto the walkway behind left field. Then, the Gators loaded the bases on a single, walk and hit batter.
Jay Woolfolk took over for Berry, and Heyman sent a fly deep enough to center to allow Caglianone to score easily from third.
Brandon Neely (1-2) pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the win.
Florida starter Brandon Sproat worked six shutout innings against a Virginia offense that arrived in Omaha with the nation’s highest batting average (.335) and averaging 9.1 runs per game.
Anthony Stephens’ RBI groundout started a four-run seventh for the Cavaliers and ended Florida’s streak of 15 consecutive shutout innings. O’Ferrall delivered the tie-breaking double into the left-field corner off reliever Cade Fisher with two outs and Ethan O’Donnell followed with an RBI single.
Nick Parker limited Florida to one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He held the top four batters in the order hitless, including national home run leader Caglianone.
