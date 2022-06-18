Notre Dame 7, Texas 3
OMAHA, Neb. — John Michael Bertrand and two relievers held Texas’ potent offense in check and Notre Dame scored in all kinds of ways in a victory in its first College World Series game in 20 years.
The Irish (41-15) carried over their momentum from eliminating No. 1 national seed Tennessee in the super regionals with a strong all-around performance against the program making its record 38th appearance in Omaha.
Notre Dame will play Oklahoma on Sunday. The Longhorns (47-21) will face rival Texas A&M in an elimination game.
Bertrand (10-3), roughed up in his start against Tennessee last week, limited the Longhorns to three runs on six hits in 5.1 innings. Alex Rao and Jack Findlay gave up no hits in 3.1 innings, with Findlay earning his fourth save.
The Irish scored six runs on nine hits against Texas starter Pete Hansen (11-3). They picked up single runs on Jared Miller’s home run in the first inning, an RBI groundout in the third and a safety squeeze in the fourth, and they scored three more in the fifth on Tristan Stevens’ balk and a couple singles.
Carter Putz’s homer in the ninth gave the Irish a four-run lead.
The Longhorns arrived in Omaha with a program-record 128 homers, most among the CWS teams and fourth nationally, and had hit three or more in each of its previous four games.
They mustered only six singles against the Irish and were the only team in the first two CWS games to not hit a homer.
Douglas Hodo II had an RBI single, and the Longhorns scored on a squeeze play and wild pitch.
Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8
OMAHA, Neb. — Jackson Nicklaus hit a grand slam, Jake Bennett pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma jumped on Texas A&M early in a College World Series opener win.
The Sooners scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning to lead 8-0 and then turned back the Aggies’ comeback bids in the highest-scoring CWS game since 2008.
The Sooners (43-22), making their first appearance in Omaha since 2010, will play Sunday against the winner of the Notre Dame-Texas game Friday night. Texas A&M (42-19) will play the loser of that game.
Oklahoma won a week after the school’s softball team earned its second straight Women’s College World Series championship.
Texas A&M has lost nine straight CWS games over five appearances since they beat Kansas in 1993.
Six Texas A&M pitchers combined to walk 10, hit three batters and strike out 12.
Oklahoma loaded the bases in the fourth on a bunt single, throwing error and walk before Nicklaus’s grand slam made it 12-3.
The Aggies got homers from Jordan Thompson and Austin Bost, and they were within four runs in the seventh after three straight RBI singles and a run-scoring groundout.
The teams’ four homers tied the Charles Schwab Field record.
Bennett (10-3), who allowed five hits and four earned runs, retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.
It was the teams’ first meeting since Texas A&M left the Big 12 after the 2012 season.
