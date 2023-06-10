Oregon 9, Oral Roberts 8
Ducks lead 1-0
EUGENE, Ore. — Bennett Thompson hit two home runs, Drew Cowley singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oregon rallied from an eight-run deficit to beat Oral Roberts, snapping the Golden Eagles’ 21-game win streak.
Oregon (41-20), which won the second regional title in program history last week, can punch its ticket to the College World Series with a win over Oral Roberts (49-12) on Saturday in the best-of-3 series. The Ducks have made only one previous CWS appearance — in 1954. They lost both games. The Golden Eagles have to win Saturday and Sunday to advance to their second CWS and first since 1978.
Matt Hogan hit a three-run home run in the third inning for Oral Roberts and Jake McMurray capped the eight-run inning with a three-run single. Oregon answered with home runs from Jacob Walsh and Thompson leading off the bottom of the inning.
Thompson hit a three-run homer in the fourth to pull the Ducks within 8-5. Drew Smith hit a solo shot in the sixth and Cowley and Tanner Smith added RBI singles in the seventh to tie it at 8.
No. 9 hitter Gavin Grant and Rikuu Nishida drew walks to lead off the ninth. A fielder’s choice forced Grant out at third before Cowley delivered his game-winner, scoring Nishida.
Josh Mollerus (3-2) got the last four outs to earn the victory. Dalton Patten (4-2) took the loss.
No. 2 Florida 5,
No. 15 South Carolina 4
Gators lead 1-0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — BT Riopelle hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and Florida got two other home runs in a victory over South Carolina in the weather-delayed opening game of the Gainesville Super Regional.
After a 2-hour, 37-minute weather delay, South Carolina’s Will McGillis hit the second pitch of the game for a home run. Gavin Casas added an RBI-single for a 2-0 lead, but the Gators tied it in the bottom of the first on a two-out home run by Josh Rivera.
McGillis came to bat again with one out in the second and delivered an RBI single for a 3-2 South Carolina lead.
Florida (49-15) tied it in the fifth on a leadoff home run by Tyler Shelnut and went ahead in the sixth on Riopelle’s deep drive to straightaway center field. Rivera scored from second on a two-out single by Shelnut in the eighth inning.
After South Carolina’s three early runs, the Gamecocks were shut down by Brandon Sproat (8-3) and Cade Fisher, as the two did not allow a runner past second base in the next six innings. Brandon Neely came in to pitch the ninth and allowed a two-out home run by McGillis — his third RBI of the game — before Braylen Wimmer grounded out to end it.
TCU 4, No. 14 Indiana St. 1
Horned Frogs lead 1-0
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kole Klecker pitched seven shutout innings and was backed by two third-inning home runs, leading TCU to a victory over Indiana State in the opening game of the Fort Worth Super Regional.
Klecker allowed three hits, struck out nine and walked one. He allowed only three runners to reach second base. Luke Savage came on in relief to open the eighth inning and after allowing a leadoff walk, he got out of the inning with a double play grounder and a fly out. He allowed a two-out solo home run by Keegan Watson in the ninth.
Austin Davis put TCU ahead 1-0 with a leadoff home run in the third inning and the lead reached 3-0 when Cole Fontenelle belted a two-run homer to straightaway center field later in the inning.
Duke 5, No. 7 Virginia 4
Blue Devils lead 1-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Damon Lux hit a two-run home run, Luke Storm drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning single, and Duke defeated Virginia in the opening game of the Charlottesville Super Regional.
Duke trailed 4-3 entering the eighth inning before Jay Beshears led off with a single and later scored the tying run on a bases-loaded grounder by Tyler Albright. Storm then singled to left field, scoring Giovanni DiGiacomo for a 5-4 lead.
Virginia threatened with two out in the ninth when Griff O’Ferrall singled and Ethan O’Donnell drew a walk, but Duke reliever James Tallon got Jake Gelof to fly out.
Duke’s Fran Oschell III (6-0, 0.69 ERA) pitched 2.2 innings of relief, striking out three, and was credited with the win. Tallon, who has a 1.64 ERA, pitched the ninth and picked up his 12th save.
Lux’s home run gave Duke a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Virginia later went ahead 4-3 with three runs in the sixth when Gelof scored on a single by Kyle Teel, Anthony Stephan had a bases-loaded groundout and Henry Godbout added a sacrifice fly.
Virginia’s Jay Woolfolk (2-1), who entered in relief in the top of the eighth, gave up two hits and two runs in one-third of an inning.
