Notre Dame 7, No. 1 Tennessee 3
Notre Dames advances to CWS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman Jack Findlay threw five shutout innings in relief and back-to-back home runs by catcher David LaManna and Jack Brannigan in the seventh sparked Notre Dame to a stunning victory over No. 1 overall seed Tennessee in the championship game of the Knoxville Super Regional.
Notre Dame (40-15) will be making just its third College World Series appearance. The Fighting Irish’s other trips came in 1957 and 2002.
Findlay (6-2) worked out of a jam after entering the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with nobody out, a run in and a runner on second, trailing 3-1. Findlay held the Volunteers in check from there, allowing a single and two walks, while striking out four. He ended the game with a double play.
Findlay’s efforts on the mound gave Notre Dame the opportunity to rally.
Arkansas 4, No. 10 North Carolina 3
Arkansas advances to CWS
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Brady Slavens hit a walk-off single to give Arkansas a win over North Carolina and the Razorbacks swept the best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional.
Arkansas clinched the 11th trip to the College World Series in program history.
North Carolina (42-22) took its first lead when Tomas Frick led off the top of the ninth with a double and then scored on a two-out single to right by Patrick Alvarez to make it 3-2. Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall hit back-to-back singles and Kendall Diggs, who pinch hit for Zack Gregory, drew a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Battles scored when Braydon Webb reached on a fielder’s choice and, after Caden O’Brien replaced Davis Palermo, Slavens hit a ground ball through the right side the brought home Stovall to give the Razorbacks a 4-3 win.
Battles went 2-for-3 with a RBI double, Stovall was 3-for-4 and Webb hit a solo homer in the fifth inning that gave Arkansas (43-19), which won Game 1 4-1, a 2-0 lead.
Mississippi 5, No. 11 Southern Miss 0
Ole Miss advances to CWS
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Hunter Elliott struck out 10 in 7,1 shutout inniings, Jacob Gonzalez drove in the first run with an infield hit and Mississippi won the Hattiesburg Super Regional with a victory over No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi to advance to the College World Series.
Ole Miss (37-22) didn’t allow a run in sweeping Southern Miss (47-19), beating the Golden Eagles 10-0 on Saturday. The Rebels return to the CWS for the first time since 2014.
Elliott (4-2) allowed just three hits — all singles. He threw 97 pitches, 69 for strikes. Josh Mallitz allowed only a walk in retiring the final five batters.
The Rebels scored all the runs they would need in the bottom of the fifth. Harris singled off Southern Miss starter Tanner Hall (9-3) to open the inning. Justin Bench’s one-out double put runners on second and third. Gonzalez beat out a grounder to first to drive in Harris. Bench scored and Gonzalez took second on a wild pitch for the second run. Kendall Graham singled home Gonzalez to make it 3-0.
Oklahoma 11, No. 4 Virginia Tech 2
Oklahoma advances to CWS
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tanner Tredaway hit two solo home runs and two doubles, Cade Horton pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma rolled to a victory over No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech to win the Blacksburg Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.
Peyton Graham homered with one out in the top of the first and Tredaway cleared the fence with two outs to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. Virginia Tech freshman Carson DeMartini hit a two-run shot to knot the score at 2-2 in the third.
Tredaway hit a go-ahead homer leading off against Hokies starter Jordan Geber (1-2) in a three-run fourth, Brett Squires had a RBI single and Kendall Pettis drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead.
No. 2 Stanford 8, UConn 2
Series tied 1-1
STANFORD — Braden Montgomery and Drew Bowser each hit a home run in Stanford’s six-run second inning and the Cardinal beat UConn 8-2 on Sunday night to avoid elimination and force a decisive Game 3 at the Stanford Super Regional.
Stanford (46-16) and the Huskies play again Monday with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Stanford starter Ty Uber gave up a single, a double and walked two with a wild pitch and allowed a run before being pulled with two outs — both strikeouts — in the bottom of the first. Brandt Pancer struck out Korey Morton swinging to end the inning before Montgomery hit a three-run homer and Bowser added a solo shot to cap a six-run top of the second that made it 8-1.
T.C. Simmons walked to lead off the bottom of the second and scored on a two-out double by David Smith to trim UConn’s deficit to 8-2, but the Huskies had just six baserunners thereon — none of which advanced beyond second base.
No. 3 Oregon State 4, No. 14 Auburn 3
Series tied 1-1
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana each hit a home run, Cooper Hjerpe struck out six over 5.2 innings and Oregon State beat Auburn to avoid elimination at the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional.
The teams play again today with the winner advancing to the College World Series.
Auburn (41-20), which won 7-5 Saturday in Game 1, scored 58 runs in its first its previous four games. The Tigers’ five hits Sunday were their fewest since they also had five in a 6-3 loss to Kentucky on May 21.
Matthew Gretler led off the fifth inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Dernedde and scored on a throwing error when Justin Boyd dropped a base-hit bunt down the third-base line that gave Oregon State (48-17) a 3-2 lead.
No. 9 Texas 11, No. 8 East Carolina 1
Texas advances to CWS
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run, Skyler Messinger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Texas beat ECU to win the best-of-three Greenville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.
Texas (47-20) clinched the program’s 38th trip to Omaha, Nebraska, seeking its seventh national title and its first since 2005.
Tristan Stevens (7-6) scattered five hits and three walks over six one-run innings with five strikeouts. Travis Sthele and Jared Southard combined to allow just two baserunners — a pair of walks by Sthele — and struck out two over three innings of no-hit relief.
First pitch was delayed by nearly an hour due to lightning in the area and a second weather delay in the middle of the first stalled the game for almost five hours.
Douglas Hodo III led off the game with a single and then stole second and Eric Kennedy drew an eight-pitch walk before Melendez hit his 32nd home run of the season to give Texas a 3-0 lead and Murphy Stehly hit a two-run double in the Longhorn’s five-run second to make it 9-1.
