No. 2 Stanford 10, UConn 5
Stanford advances to CWS
STANFORD — Kody Huff went 3 for 4, including a grand slam to cap a six-run fourth inning, and No. 2 national seed Stanford advanced to its second straight College World Series with a victory over UConn.
Stanford (47-16), which played in its fifth elimination game in nine days to win the Stanford Super Regional, plays Arkansas (43-19) on Saturday. UConn (50-16), which set a program record for wins, was looking for its first CWS appearance since 1979.
Huff’s 13th homer of the season came after UConn shortstop Bryan Padilla slipped on what could have been the third out of the fourth inning. Huff also had an RBI double in the first inning, scoring Braden Montgomery from first.
Tommy Troy added a home run in the fifth inning for his fifth of the NCAA Tournament — after just two during the regular season. Troy went 4 for 5 with two runs scores and one RBI.
Ryan Bruno picked up his sixth win of the season and Quinn Mathews secured his ninth save — both pitching three innings.
UConn scored three runs in the first inning when Ben Huber cleared the bases with a double. Stanford starter Joey Dixon was pulled and reliever Drew Dowd limited the damage with an inning-ending double play. The Cardinal answered in the bottom half with two runs.
No. 14 Auburn 4, No. 3 Oregon St. 3
Auburn advances to CWS
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Sonny DiChiara hit his 22nd home run, Blake Burkhalter pitched 2.2 innings of hitless relief for his 15th save, and Auburn beat No. 3 national seed Oregon State 4-3 on Monday night to secure the final spot in the College World Series.
Auburn (42-20) won the Corvallis Super Regional to advance to the CWS for the second time in the last three tournaments. The Tigers, the fourth SEC team to make the NCAA tournament’s final eight, will play Mississippi (37-22) on Saturday. Oregon State (48-18) was looking to advance to the CWS for the eighth time in school history, and seventh since 2005.
DiChiara opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run homer. It was Auburn’s first hit, and DiChiara’s second — both homers — of the super regional.
Auburn added two runs in the sixth after two errors by Oregon State. Brooks Carlson reached on a fielding error by second baseman Travis Bazzana, scoring DiChiara. Bobby Peirce added a double in the inning and later scored on Brody Moore’s bunt.
Auburn reliever Carson Skipper (6-3) retired five straight batters, including three strikeouts, before Burkhalter entered in the seventh with two on and one out. Burkhalter struck out two to preserve Auburn’s lead and retired the next six to earn the save.
Justin Boyd hit a triple in the third and later scored on Jacob Melton’s groundout to pull Oregon State within 2-1. Boyd added a two-run homer in the seventh, his ninth of the season, to make it 4-3. Boyd was 3 for 5.
