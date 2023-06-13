No. 8 Stanford 7, Texas 6
STANFORD — Drew Bowser hit a routine fly that Texas outfielders couldn’t find in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score the game-winning run from second, and Stanford edged the Longhorns to advance to its third straight College World Series.
Rios was nearly thrown out at second for the third out of the ninth after his long fly to left hit off the wall. Texas almost got out of the inning again when Bowser hit a high fly, but it dropped about 15 feet from outfielder Dylan Campbell.
Stanford (44-18) will play top-seeded Wake Forest on Saturday in the College World Series.
Bowser made it 2-0 in the second with his third home run in three games.
Stanford scored three runs with two outs in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. Carter Graham followed an intentional walk with an RBI single to break a tie and Braden Montgomery added a two-run single for a three-run lead.
Texas (42-22) was also seeking its third consecutive appearance in the College World Series.
Campbell tied it at 6-all in the eighth with a single and then turned a double play on a long throw from right field to retire Saborn Campbell at third.
Tennessee 5, Southern Mississippi 0
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss to clinch the final spot in the College World Series.
Tennessee (43-20) advances to Omaha for the second time under coach Tony Vitello. The Vols will face LSU on Saturday.
Beam got the start after a four-hour rain delay. He left in the seventh after allowing back-to-back hits, but Chase Burns ended the threat with consecutive strikeouts. Burns secured his second save of the season after striking out four in 2.2 innings.
Maui Ahuna capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run.
It was Denton’s second three-run homer of the NCAA Tournament. He helped Tennessee reach the super regionals for the third consecutive year with a go-ahead blast in the ninth against Clemson.
Southern Miss (46-20) was attempting to extend the career of long-time coach Scott Berry, who is retiring with a school-record 528 wins.
