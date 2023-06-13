NCAA Texas Stanford Baseball

Associated Press

Stanford’s Drew Bowser (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas in the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball Super Regional game on Monday in Stanford. Stanford won 7-6.

 Tony Avelar

No. 8 Stanford 7, Texas 6

STANFORD — Drew Bowser hit a routine fly that Texas outfielders couldn’t find in the twilight sky, allowing Alberto Rios to score the game-winning run from second, and Stanford edged the Longhorns to advance to its third straight College World Series.

