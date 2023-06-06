Stanford 7, Texas A&M 1
STANFORD— Saborn Campbell tripled and scored the go-ahead run, Malcolm Moore added a two-run home run and Stanford beat Texas A&M to win the Stanford Regional.
Top-seeded Stanford (42-17) won its third straight regional and 23rd overall. The Cardinal will be shooting for their 19th College World Series appearance when they square off against Texas in the super-regional opener. Stanford won back-to-back titles in 1987-88 and finished as the runners-up in 2000-01 and 2003.
Texas A&M (38-27), the No. 2 seed, fell short of winning back-to-back regional titles. The Aggies made their seventh CWS appearance last season.
The teams traded home runs in the second inning. Jace LaViolette, who had three the team’s seven hits, homered to give Texas A&M the lead. It lasted until Braden Montgomery went deep. It was all Stanford after that.
Campbell hit a one-out triple down the right-field line — his first extra-base hit of the season — and scored on a ground out by No. 9 hitter Temo Becerra, giving the Cardinal a 2-1 lead in the fifth. Moore homered to drive in Montgomery, who reached on a single and stole second, for a 4-1 lead in the sixth.
Campbell beat out an infield hit and scored on a ground out by Tommy Troy in the seventh. Troy went 12-for-21 in the regional with three home runs and 11 RBIs. Campbell and Becerra had RBI singles in the eighth.
TCU 12, Arkansas 4
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Austin Davis had four RBIs, Cole Fontenelle and Tre Richardson added three apiece and TCU beat Arkansas to clinch the Fayetteville Regional.
TCU (40-22) advances to its eighth super reginal in program history — and the first since 2017.
TCU starter Cam Brown worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, giving up just one run. He retired the side in order in the third and then worked a 1-2-3 fourth. Brown gave up back-to-back homers in the fifth before Ben Abeldt retired the final two of the inning. Abeldt picked up his third win of the season after 4.2 innings of work.
TCU led 7-4 entering the eighth before scoring on three straight at-bats. Fontenelle ripped a two-run double into left and Richardson and Kurtis Byrne hit back-to-back homers.
Arkansas (43-18), which held off Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game on Sunday, needed to defeat TCU twice to advance.
Southern Miss 11, Penn 7
AUBURN, Ala. — Dustin Dickerson hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and Southern Miss rallied for the fourth straight game to claim the Auburn Regional with a victory over Pennsylvania.
Southern Miss (45-18) is headed to the super-regional round for the second straight season. The Golden Eagles will face Tennessee, who captured the Clemson Regional, on Friday.
Dickerson gave Southern Miss an 8-5 lead with his fourth home run of the regional — and 10th of the season.
Penn scored twice in the seventh before the Southern Miss offense got going, scoring three runs in its last three trips to the plate. Danny Lynch had an RBI single and Carson Paetow added a two-run double for a four-run lead.
Penn (34-16) also lost to Southern Miss 11-2 late Sunday night after left-handed pitcher Justin Storm retired 17 of the 18 hitters he faced. The Golden Eagles scored eight times in the final inning to defeat previously unbeaten Penn.
LSU 13, Oregon State 7
BATON ROUGE, La. — Dylan Crews and Hayden Travinski each had three of LSU’s 19 hits and the Tigers beat Oregon State for the Baton Rouge Regional championship.
LSU (46-15), the No. 5 overall seed, advances to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history.
Travinski and Cade Beloso hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning and Crews added his 17th of the season in the sixth for a 7-2 lead. Crews was 8 of 13 with two home runs, four RBIs and five runs scored in the regional.
Tommy White reached 93 RBIs on the season with a two-run single in the seventh for a 10-4 lead.
The first hit for Oregon State (41-20) came in the fourth inning on Gavin Turley’s home run to pull within 4-1 and Brady Kasper added a home run in the sixth. Turley also had an inside-the-park homer in the ninth to extend Oregon State’s single-season record to 89.
Florida 6, Texas Tech 0
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Josh Rivera went 3 for 4, BT Riopelle hit a pair of two-run homers and Florida beat Texas Tech to advance to the super regionals for the first time since 2018.
No. 2 Florida (48-15) survived three consecutive loser-out games to claim the Gainesville Regional championship. The Gators will host Southeastern Conference rival South Carolina in a best-of-three super regional this week.
Wyatt Langford hit a home run in the top of the second to account for the Gators’ first run. Langford also stole two bases on one play in the fifth inning and scored on Rivera’s single to put UF ahead 4-0.
Riopelle was hitless in 15 plate appearances, with eight strikeouts, in the regional before his two two-run homers.
Ryan Slater started on the mound for just the third time all season for Florida. He tossed five shutout innings and limited the Red Raiders to three hits and two walks for his team-high 10th win.
Texas Tech (41-23) lost to Florida 7-1 on Sunday night to set up the winner-take-all regional championship.
Kentucky 4, Indiana 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Hunter Gilliam hit a go-ahead double in a two-run sixth inning and Kentucky beat Indiana in a winner-take-all regional final.
Twelfth-ranked Kentucky (40-19) advances to the super regionals for the second time in program history. The Wildcats will play No. 5 LSU in Baton Rouge later this week. The teams split the first two matchups this season before LSU won Game 3, 7-6, in mid-April.
Devin Burkes led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and scored on Gilliam’s hit for a 3-2 lead. After a walk, Ryan Waldschmidt added an RBI double.
Kentucky starter Darren Williams faced a threat in the second inning. Indiana (43-20) loaded the bases with no outs, but Williams induced three straight ground outs to end it, allowing just one run. Mason Moore (4-1) pitched the final five innings, allowing no runs, four hits and a walk to get the win.
Kentucky’s fourth match-up against Indiana this season — after surviving two elimination games on Sunday — was in front of its largest crowd (6,796) in program history.
Duke 12, Coastal Carolina 3
CONWAY, S.C. — MJ Metz had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Alex Stone hit a three-run shot and Duke breezed to a victory over top-seeded Coastal Carolina to win the Conway Regional.
The second-seeded Blue Devils (38-21) advance to the super regionals for the first time since 2019. Duke will be trying for its fourth berth in the College World Series and its first since 1961. Coastal Carolina was aiming for its fourth trip to the super regionals. The Chanticleers won the CWS in 2016.
Duke grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Metz homered leading off. Stone’s home run came in the next inning to make it 4-0. Luke Storm singled in a pair in the fourth and Giovanni DiGiacomo hit a solo shot in the fifth for a 7-0 lead. Metz had a two-run single in the middle of a four-run sixth to put the game out of reach.
Charlie Beilenson (6-3) threw two perfect innings in relief of starter Alex Gow, striking out three to get the win. Gow allowed a hit and three walks in four shutout innings, striking out seven.
Dean Mihos had a two-run double to cap a three-run ninth for Coastal Carolina.
Liam Doyle (3-1) took the loss, yielding three runs on three hits and a walk in 2.1 innings.
