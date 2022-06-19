Arkansas 17, No. 2 Stanford 2
OMAHA, Neb. — Connor Noland allowed one run over 7 2/3 efficient innings, Chris Lanzilli hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and Arkansas beat No. 2 national seed Stanford 17-2 on Saturday in the most-lopsided College World Series game in 34 years.
The Razorbacks knocked out Pac-12 pitcher of the year Alex Williams in the fifth inning and went on to log their biggest margin of victory in 36 CWS games. It was Stanford’s biggest loss in their 73 CWS games.
“I thought we played just a fantastic game,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “Started on the mound with pitching. Outstanding. A lot of strikes. Defense behind him was outstanding as well. And offensively swung the bat extremely well up and down the lineup. Got production 1 through 9.”
The Razorbacks (44-19) will play Monday against Mississippi, a 5-1 winner over Auburn in the night game. Stanford (47-17) will face Auburn in an elimination game.
Arkansas scored 11 runs in the last three innings and finished with a season-high 21 hits, including Cayden Wallace’s 30th career homer in the ninth.
“That’s not what you want the country to see. We haven’t been that team,” Stanford coach David Esquer said. “You can’t let (the players) worry about that or feel like that’s their defining moment of the season. It’s just one of those that you’ve got to flush.”
Noland (8-5) surrendered a homer to Stanford leadoff man Brock Jones on his third pitch, but with the help of a defense that turned double plays to get him out of two jams, Stanford didn’t score again until Carter Graham greeted reliever Kole Ramage with a base hit in the eighth.
Noland threw only 79 pitches on a hot, humid afternoon when the feels-like temperature reached 106 degrees. He induced 11 groundball outs and seven flyouts, and his only strikeout came in the sixth inning. Other than Jones’ homer, all the Cardinal mustered against him were five singles and a walk.
“I knew they were going to swing the bat. They’re an aggressive team, they like to put the ball in play,” Noland said. “We had the wind blowing in. I get a lot of ground balls normally. I just stuck to the plan. I let the defense work behind me.”
Razorbacks fans rose and gave Noland an ovation, many of them “Calling the Hogs,” as he hugged teammates and walked from the mound to the dugout.
“Our offense did a good job of putting the ball in play and testing their defense,” Jones said. “They had really good defense today, and he was able to pound the zone.”
Williams (8-4) struggled for a third straight start in the NCAA Tournament. He gave up a triple to Braydon Webb on the game’s first pitch, hit a batter and issued a walk but got out of the inning down only 1-0.
Williams settled down the next three innings, then gave up back-to-back singles in the fifth before Lanzilli hammered a changeup a dozen rows into the left-center seats to make it 4-1.
“To play on this stage is really why I came here,” said Lanzilli, who transferred from Wake Forest. “And to do something like that is awesome, and to win the game is even better. I just want to keep it rolling.”
When Robert Moore followed with a base hit, the day was over for Williams, who has allowed 16 runs in his last 10 1/3 innings (13.94 ERA).
The Razorbacks, who managed only three hits in a 5-0 loss to Stanford in February, went on to hand the Cardinal the worst loss in a CWS since Arizona State hammered Wichita State 19-1 in 1988.
Mississippi 5, Auburn 1
OMAHA, Neb. — Dylan DeLucia allowed one run and struck out 10 in 7 2/3 innings and Mississippi continued its postseason roll with a 5-1 victory over Auburn in its College World Series opener Saturday night.
DeLucia mostly dominated an Auburn team that came in averaging just under 11 runs per game in the NCAA Tournament, limiting the Tigers to four hits without a walk before giving way to Josh Mallitz.
Mississippi (38-22) will play a second straight Southeastern Conference West rival in Arkansas on Monday. The Razorbacks beat Stanford 17-2 on Saturday. Auburn (42-21) will meet Stanford in an elimination game.
After being the last at-large team selected for the NCAA Tournament, the Rebels won three straight in regionals and shut out Southern Mississippi twice in super regionals.
The Rebels scored four of their five runs against Auburn with two outs. Kemp Alderman drove in two with a base hit in the first inning off Joseph Gonzalez (7-4), Kevin Graham homered in the third and TJ McCants singled in a run in the sixth.
That was more than enough offense for DeLucia (7-2), who mixed a sharp slider with a fastball still touching the mid 90s in the late innings on a hot, humid night. He retired 14 in a row before Brody Moore singled through the right side with two outs in the fifth for Auburn’s first hit.
The Tigers ended Mississippi’s 26-inning shutout streak in the seventh. Garrett Farquhar, who took over at second base in the fourth inning for an ill Cole Foster, doubled leading off and scored from third on Bobby Peirce’s single to left.
DeLucia ran his tournament strikeout total to 31 in 19 1/3 innings and is the leader of a staff that’s been at its best in June.
In six games, the Rebels have a 1.83 ERA and are averaging 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings, giving up less than 5.3 hits per game and striking out nearly six batters for every one they walk.
