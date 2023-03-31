 Skip to main content
College Baseball | Western State Conference: Canyons 23, AVC 16

COC slugs past AVC

Marauders fight back, but can’t get past Cougars

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College baseball team began its game on Thursday afternoon in such a big hole, the scoreboard at the AVC Baseball stadium couldn’t accurately show such a big score.

College of the Canyons scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, shown as nine on the scoreboard, and although the Marauders were able to pull within one run in the fifth inning, COC held on for a 23-16 victory at Antelope Valley College.

