LANCASTER — The Desert Christian football team could not have asked for a better start in their season finale on Friday or for a better finish to their season.
The Knights scored 33 points in the first quarter against Sage Oak, forcing a running clock for the rest of the game, a 62-2 victory at Antelope Valley College.
“I think the team played well as a whole,” Desert Christian senior Evan Oliff said. “A couple of mistakes here and there, but nothing that hindered us too much. I’m grateful for all the guys that came out. We got lots of guys involved, doing things they never did before, so it was good to see.
“We had a lot of trouble in the past with strong starts. We haven’t come out in the first quarter very often, so it was good to see us start off like that. I think it was just confidence. We came into this game with more confidence, considering what we did last week against a much bigger team. I think that just carried over into this week.”
The Knights’ strong start began before they even had their first possession.
The Desert Christian defense, which limited Sage Oak to 79 yards in total offense, forced the Saints to punt on the opening drive of the game.
Desert Christian senior David Hubbard, a second-year varsity player, fielded the punt and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
“As soon as David got that punt, I was, ‘He’s returning that. He’s taking that one to the house.’ And he did,” Desert Christian sophomore quarterback Luke Dumas said. “We didn’t even practice PATs today. We haven’t done a single PAT all season and he was drilling those the entire game. That start was absolutely incredible for us. I feel that really gave us the momentum through this entire game and gave us a huge boost.”
Hubbard struck again on the Knights’ second possession, scoring on a 52-yard run on the second play.
Hubbard finished with three touchdowns, two interceptions, two tipped passes and a stripped ball for another turnover, one of four the Desert Christian defense forced. Desert Christian junior AJ Arcidiacono had a sack.
“I’m just glad we took the opportunity. We took the opportunity to play this team and every opportunity we had, we just made the maximum effort,” Hubbard said. “Couldn’t ask for a better start. Last game of the year, you just come out with the mindset to just destroy. You have to win. Give it your all. Last game, it might be forever. You have to make it count.
“I’m so thankful for those three games. I wish we had six, like normal. I think we could have done a lot. This is probably the best team we’ve played with in a while, this group of guys.”
The Desert Christian offense scored on its first five possessions, on just six plays.
The Knights finished with 377 total yards and six different players scored. Five different players had two carries apiece, each scoring at least one touchdown.
Senior Andrew Case scored on a 15-yard run on the third possession.
“We played tremendously,” Dumas said. “I’m really proud of our seniors. They’re really the backbone of this team. I’m going to miss them a ton next year. Obviously, you all saw David put on a show and Evan and Andrew. I was just really happy getting Andrew a touchdown, because he’s our center and captain. That was great, but I feel like as a unit we played really well. We struggled a little towards the end of the second quarter, but then we fixed those mistakes at halftime. We were able to come out with a great W. I’m just really proud of this team.”
The Knights had two turnovers on their last two possession of the first half, including a fumble into the end zone that resulted in a safety in a final play of the second quarter.
Dumas scored on a 30-yard run and finished with three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing. Dumas threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to junior Cody Royster and scored on a 42-yard run, both in the third quarter.
Oliff scored on a 60-yard run late in the first quarter to give the Knights a 33-0 lead.
Sophomore Tim Hubbard capped the scoring for Desert Christian with a 51-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“We wanted to get a fast start, because our last two games we’ve really struggled getting off to good starts, so being on all cylinders was great,” Desert Christian coach Aaron Williams said. “What a great way to send our seniors off. I just really felt like, it was such a tough year. This team, we’ve been together for 10 months, working out, doing everything and hoping we’d be able to play. We’ve had two games canceled. There was always waiting until the Thursday before, ‘Are we going to play? Are we not?’ This one for sure felt good. We really had a good crowd for homecoming, so I’m thankful for the crowd and their spirit. You could really feel it tonight. It was just a fantastic night.”
