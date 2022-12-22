Hornets Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers guard Paul George (13) reacts to his basket during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 126-105.

LOS ANGLEES — Paul George scored 22 points, Nicolas Batum added 21 and the injury-ravaged Los Angeles Clippers had their whole roster available in a 126-105 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

George, Ivica Zubac, Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell returned to the lineup, with Powell making his first appearance since Nov. 29 after missing 10 games because of a groin injury.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.