Clippers Nets Basketball

Associated Press

The Clippers’ Paul George (left), a Knight High School graduate, shakes hands with the Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas after Monday’s game in New York. The Clippers won 124-116.

 Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK — Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night.

Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip.

