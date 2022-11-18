Pistons Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (left) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes during the first half on Thursday in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 96-91.

 Raul Romero Jr.

LOS ANGELES — A month into the season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still trying to see the team they're hoping to be.

They got a glimpse Thursday night, when Kawhi Leonard was in the starting lineup for the first time and helped stage a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-91.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.