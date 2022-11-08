Cavaliers Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) controls the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the first half on Monday in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 119-117.

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 26 points and made the tiebreaking three-point play with 37 seconds left, and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final five minutes to snap the Cleveland Cavaliers' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-117 victory Monday night.

Norman Powell scored 13 of his 17 points in the frantic fourth quarter for the Clippers, who finished on a 21-6 run to swipe their fourth victory in five games.

