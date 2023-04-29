Clippers Suns Basketball

Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives on Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) on Tuesday in Phoenix. Leonard has a torn meniscus and should be ready next year.

 

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a meniscus tear in his right knee, although his surgically repaired right ACL is intact.

The team had said Leonard sustained a right knee sprain after playing in the first two games of the Clippers’ first-round loss to Phoenix but didn’t provide further details.

