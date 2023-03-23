Thunder Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers forward Paul George (right) lies on the court after an injury during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Los Angeles. George has a sprained knee.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers may be without All-Star Paul George to start the postseason.

The team said Wednesday that George has a sprained right knee and he will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.

