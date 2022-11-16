Clippers Mavericks Basketball

Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the first quarter on Tuesday in Dallas. Doncic scored 35 points in the Mavericks’ 103-101 win.

DALLAS — Luka Doncic was a little confused reacting to a key 3-pointer that helped Dallas avoid a loss after blowing a 25-point lead against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Mavericks superstar gave the home crowd the universal “hush” symbol with an index finger to the lips after he grabbed an errant pass near the sideline and just beat the shot-clock buzzer.

