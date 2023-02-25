Kings Clippers Basketball

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) celebrates along with forward Domantas Sabonis (10) after knocking down a 3-pointer as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard walks between them during the first half on Friday in Los Angeles. The Kings went on to win 176-175 in double overtime.

LOS ANGELES — Malik Monk scored a career-high 45 points, De’Aaron Fox had the go-ahead basket and finished with 42 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 176-175 in double overtime in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history.

Detroit beat Denver 186-184 in triple overtime on Dec. 13, 1983, in the highest-scoring NBA game. The Kings are third on the scoring list with the 176 points and the Clippers fourth.

