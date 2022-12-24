 Skip to main content
NBA | 76ers 119, Clippers 114

Clippers fade in fourth, fall to 76ers

Embiid, Harden help Philadelphia defeat LA

Clippers 76ers Basketball

Associated Press

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid (21) tries to hang onto the ball against the Clippers’ Paul George during the first half, Friday, in Philadelphia. Embiid scored 44 points in the 76ers’ 119-114, comeback victory.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday night.

“That’s big-time for us. That just shows that we stayed together, we trust each other, and we know what we have to do,” Joel Embiid said about the comeback. “We started off the game soft, especially defensively, and as soon as we turned it up it changed the whole game.”

