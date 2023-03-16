Warriors Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry (left) defends against the Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard during the first half on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Even in the midst of Stephen Curry putting on a shooting clinic during the third quarter, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers didn't get rattled.

They were able to weather Curry's best punches, kept their lead and then pulled away from the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.