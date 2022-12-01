Clippers Jazz Basketball

Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots as Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defends during the first half, Wednesday, in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 boards.

