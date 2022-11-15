Norfolk St UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots as Norfolk State forward Dana Tate Jr. defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday in Los Angeles. Clark scored 19 points in the Bruins’ 86-56 victory.

LOS ANGELES — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night.

The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout.

