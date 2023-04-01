APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball

Associated Press

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (top) and Monika Czinano celebrate after an NCAA Women’s Final Four semifinal game against South Carolina, Friday, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to end South Carolina’s perfect season and advance to Sunday’s championship game.

DALLAS — Caitlin Clark tossed the ball high in the air as the clock ticked down, gave a huge shout-out to her adoring fans and then took off on a gleeful gallop around the court.

In the biggest matchup of her life, the dazzling point guard from Iowa had done it all -- poured in 41 points to set a record for the highest-scoring NCAA Tournament semifinal, ended the perfect season of South Carolina and, most importantly, put her Hawkeyes into the championship game.

