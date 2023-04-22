Zurich Classic Golf

Associated Press

Wyndham Clark hits on the 8th fairway during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana on Friday in Avondale, La.

 

 Gerald Herbert

AVONDALE, La. — Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 5-under 67 in alternate-shot play on Friday to maintain a one-shot lead through the second round of the Zurich Classic.

Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele made the biggest move of the day, rocketing up the leaderboard with a 9-under 63 — the best score of the round by three strokes. They were at 14-under 130 through 36 holes, two shots behind Clark and Hossler.

