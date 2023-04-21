AVONDALE, La. — The teams of Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, and Sean O’Hair and Brandon Matthews, each shot an 11-under 61 in the better-ball format on Thursday to tie for a one-shot lead through the first round of Zurich Classic.

The 40-year-old O’Hair has four PGA Tour wins, the last in 2011. Matthews, 28, has never finished higher than 35th.

