The top four Golden League girls tennis teams earned berths into the CIF-Southern Section playoffs in the brackets announced on Monday.
Quartz Hill, the perennial undefeated league champions, will host Burroughs (Ridgecrest) in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs on Wednesday.
The Royals boast the top two singles players in the Valley with Riley Johnson and Mia Ogebe and they have two of the top four doubles teams with Brooke Faulk and Skylar Antoniewicz and Naia Smithley and Elizabeth Lewelling.
Burroughs finished second in the Mojave River League.
The other three teams will partake in the Division 5 wild-card round today.
Highland, which finished second in the Golden League, will host Apple Valley today.
The Bulldogs have the No. 3 and 4 singles players after Friday’s GL tournament in Alexis Romano and Bernadette Bravo. They also boast the GL doubles champions in Nicole Padilla and Isabella Bravo.
Apple Valley finished third in the Mojave River League.
The winner will earn a berth in the first round of the playoffs at Tahquitz (Hemet). Tahquitz was the undefeated champion of the Mountain Pass League.
Knight took third in league and will play at Ramona (Los Angeles) today. Ramona finished second in the River Valley League.
The winner will travel to Summit (Fontana) for a first-round match on Wednesday. Summit defeated Knight 15-3 in the playoffs in 2019.
Palmdale finished fourth in the Golden League and will travel to the Academy for Academic Excellence (Apple Valley) today. AAE was second in the Desert Sky League.
The winner of that match will travel to play No. 2-seeded Patriot (Jurupa Valley) in the first round on Wednesday. Patriot won the River Valley League with an undefeated 11-0 record.
