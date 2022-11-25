CIF-SS champ Donis has sights set on State

Winning the individual CIF-Southern Section Boys Cross Country Division 1 title last Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College was a great accomplishment for Highland senior Matthew Donis.
But the plaque and medal for his time of 14 minutes, 35 seconds were just one of his goals that he could check off his list.
Next, he is headed to the CIF State Cross Country Championships this Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
He said his goals are “To win and just qualify for Nationals. I have to be in the top five overall across all divisions.”
He knows the competition will be tough, but he’s determined and dedicated.
“I’m very confident,” Donis said. “I think there’s a couple of guys in my division that I have to worry about, but, I mean, I’ve beaten all of them this season. Although, they have beaten me as well. So, it’s pretty tight for the top three. I’ve just got to be the best on the day, I guess.”
Donis has improved so much over his past four years at Highland. He started as a freshman running in the 18s. His best time that year (2019) was 18:17.5.
COVID took away his sophomore season, but not his progress. He was running in the 15s as a junior last year. His best 3-mile time was 14:46.8. He ran 15:07.6 at CIF-SS Finals and 15:35.5 at CIF State.
This season, it was a 14:35 at Finals and his best time of the year was 14:04 at the flat and fast course at the Woodbridge Invite.
“It’s just high mileage,” Donis said of his improvement. “I’ve been running a whole lot this season. I think that’s the biggest difference between last season (and now).”
His Highland coach, Ashley Blunt, has also been a key to Donis’ success.
“She’s been helping out,” Donis said. “She got me into the Clovis Invite, which that’s the same course as State. So, she got me into that race, which is nice because I got to go get some more experience on that course. I’d only run it once before then.”
He ran a 15:16.1 at the Clovis Invite and finished 10th overall, but he was under the weather that weekend with a cold.
“I was sick during that race, so I think I could have done better,” Donis said.
Hopefully, he can have his best race of the year when it matters most on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.