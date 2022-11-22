CIF Champion

Highland senior Matthew Donis added CIF cross country champion to his resume on Saturday.
Donis won the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Boys title with a time of 14 minutes, 35 seconds, at the CIF-SS Finals at Mt. San Antonio College. His time was just 11 seconds off the course record of 14:24.
“It feels nice,” Donis said. “Although, the job ain’t finished yet.”
Donis qualified for the CIF State Cross Country Championships this Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.
He will be joined in the championships by the Quartz Hill girls cross country team, also competing in Division 1, and Desert Christian freshman Mehari Winheim.
Donis ran a 15:10 in the CIF-SS Division 1 prelims on Nov. 12 for the fastest time in all divisions.
Even though he felt some soreness on Saturday, he pulled through for another best time in all divisions.
“I felt a little sore going into the race, but it wasn’t enough to slow me down or anything,” he said.
Donis said he excelled on the hills, where his opponents struggled.
“I think, coming down the hills, I realized they’re not that strong on downhill running and out here in Palmdale, there’s a lot of hills to run on,” Donis said. “I think I’m just strong on the hills and I realized that, so I just pulled away from everybody.”
He’s excited to go to the state meet for the second straight year and has high hopes for the event. He also wanted to congratulate the Valley athletes headed there with him.
“I’m just happy that I made it to state and so did the Quartz Hill girls and the Desert Christian guy,” Donis said.
The Quartz Hill girls finished seventh as a team in Division 1 on Saturday, clinching the final team qualifying spot for state for the first time in 22 years.
“The girls went into this as an unranked team and put down a tremendous team effort,” Quartz Hill coach Matthew Bierowicz said.
Senior Brianne Smith led the Royals with a sixth-place finish and a time of 17:55.5. She earned all-CIF honors as she qualified for her third state meet. Senior Laisette Rachal followed in 35th place with a personal-record time of 19:05.9 on the course.
“The real push came from the next three runners who all gapped each other by only 13 seconds,” Bierowicz said.
Sophomore Vanessa Montenegro bested her course time by 30 seconds with a 19:55.2, while senior Andelin Briggs shaved a minute off of her course-best time with a 20:06.3 and sophomore Giselle Andrade ran 20:08.9.
“After the race, we asked Andelin how she put it together and her response was, ‘I really wanted to make it to state today,’” Bierowicz said.
Freshman Allison Wong ran 21:02.1 and sophomore Cayden O’Malley finished in 23:12.6 to also qualify with the team.
Winheim was undefeated on the season heading into Saturday’s meet.
He earned all-CIF honors by finishing sixth in the boys Division 5 race and broke the Desert Christian freshman record with a time of 15:58.5.
Desert Christian freshman Ella Dluzak recorded a personal-record time in the Division 5 girls race with a 22:04.3 for 56th place.
Also in Division 5, the Paraclete girls, who were missing senior top runner Brianna Delgado, finished 14th.
Delgado was injured earlier in the week and was unable to compete. No. 6 runner Kimberly Martinez had to step off the course just before the 1-mile mark because of a lingering ankle injury, according to coach Andy Helme.
“Four of the six girls that finished the race today ran season bests, and the other two were only a few seconds off,” Helme said. “Once Brianna was a no go, they decided their motivation was to give their best effort for their teammate who wasn’t able to run her last race. They definitely gave it their all!”
Brianna’s younger sister, freshman Viviana Delgado, led the Spirits with a 28th-place finish (20:44.4), while sophomore Yajayra Ardon was 82nd (23:36.2), junior Alyssa Lara finished in 91st (25:00.8), junior Kiera Carr took 93rd (25:29.1), junior Rebecca Study was 96th (25:51.9) and freshman Kaylen Sandberg finished in 100th (28:02.6).
