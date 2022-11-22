 Skip to main content
Cross Country | CIF-Southern Section Finals

CIF Champion

Highland’s Donis wins D1 boys title; QH girls, DC’s Winheim reach State Meet

Highland senior Matthew Donis added CIF cross country champion to his resume on Saturday.

Donis won the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Boys title with a time of 14 minutes, 35 seconds, at the CIF-SS Finals at Mt. San Antonio College. His time was just 11 seconds off the course record of 14:24.

