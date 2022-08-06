Golf Women's British Open

Associated Press

In Gee Chun of South Korea plays her tee shot from the third tee during the second round of the Women’s British Open golf championship, Friday, in Muirfield, Scotland. Chun shot a 5-under 66 and leads the tournament by one shot with an 8-under 134.

MUIRFIELD, Scotland — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major.

The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women’s British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall.

