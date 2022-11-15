Choosing the Ducks

The first day coaches were allowed to talk to Vasquez senior Myra Schneider on June 15 before her junior season, she received phone calls from coaches in the Pac-12, Big 10, SEC, ACC and Ivy League.
“I got a lot of calls on June 15 when I could talk to coaches, which was super cool,” Schneider said. “It was a good experience.”
It might have been a daunting task to find the right fit, but the soccer player was clear on her decision in September last year.
Last Wednesday, Schneider sealed that decision with her signature on her National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division 1 women’s soccer at the University of Oregon.
“Before I visited Oregon, I visited some other big schools I was talking to, but the University of Oregon was the first school that I visited that had a home feeling to it,” Schneider said. “And the community, the students and the sense of pride to be there and be a student there.”
She also felt a sense of community and family with the soccer players.
“The team is really cool,” Schneider said. “They seem like they have a really close connection and I think that helps you on the field, because you learn to trust each other. It just seems like a really great environment to be in.”
That sense of trust is what Schneider thrives on as a midfielder. She does an excellent job of connecting the defense to the offense and setting up scoring opportunities for her teammates, which is what earned her the scholarship at Oregon and other universities and colleges who wanted her on their teams.
Schneider also felt at home with Oregon head coach Graeme Abel, a former goalkeeper and coach for the US National Team.
“I love the head coach there, Graeme Abel,” Schneider said. “He has a lot of connections. I spent a lot of time talking to him before I committed and he seems like a really good coach, who really cares about his players, but also will develop them and get us where we need to be in order to go pro after college.”
Becoming a professional soccer player is another goal for Schneider, who said she still remembers the day she found out people get paid for playing sports.
“I didn’t know people get payed to play a sport,” she said. “That was like an eye-opening experience for me that day.”
Then, she found out people could get a free college education for playing a sport. Her mother, Dawn Schneider, was a Division 1 runner at Michigan State University.
“Obviously the work is just beginning now, going to a D1 sport, it’s just a nice sentiment knowing that someone has recognized your efforts and they’re willing to pay for you to be there,” Myra Schneider said. “It’s a pretty good feeling knowing that the school will pay for you to be there to attend and to play a sport for them.”
She plans on studying environmental science at the campus in Eugene, Ore.
“I’ve been doing a lot of research on the program and it seems good, especially because Oregon is generally a green state and they have a lot of cool connections and internships and cool opportunities with that,” she said.
Academics has been a big part of Myra Schneider’s life, as well. She carries a 4.71 grade-point average and is currently ranked No. 1 in her class. She has taken every AP (Advanced Placement) class Vasquez has offered and has also taken college courses. Her goal is to be the valedictorian.
“Myra has always been an extremely motived and driven person,” Dawn Schneider said. “She lives by the motto ‘Out work ’em.’ Whether on the soccer field or in the classroom, she prides herself in being the hardest worker in the room or on the field.
“When Myra was 8 years old, she wrote down her long term and short-term soccer goals. Since then, she has been systematically checking them off her list. Playing Division 1 soccer is the next step in her journey to play professionally in Europe.”
Before deciding on Oregon, Myra had plans to possibly go to an Ivy League school. She said her counselor at Vasquez, Nicole Saucedo, has worked with her to make sure she had every class she needed, which she sincerely appreciated.
She balanced all of that schoolwork with her travel soccer teams. She was invited to three Youth National Team Identification Training Centers — one in 2017 and two in 2019 — and has been playing with her current coach, Dido Tshimanga, since she tried out and made the LA Premier United States Soccer Developmental Academy (USSDA) team at the end of her sixth-grade year.
She currently plays for Tshimanga on the SoCal FC Semi Pro team.
Myra said she was thankful for Tshimanga’s influence in her life as well as her parents — Dawn and Bill — her sixth-grade teacher Larry Rowlands, who was very important in her life and Saucedo.
“I’m just, overall, really thankful for the people in my life and all of the life lessons they’ve taught me, how they’ve pushed me to be a better person on and off the field,” she said. “I obviously wouldn’t have gotten this scholarship or this opportunity or even the opportunity to talk to any of the schools I did without the people in my life — without my parents, without my coach, without my counselor.”
Myra is also proud that she can put Vasquez on the map for Division 1 athletics.
“I definitely think it’s good for Vasquez to get associated with the recognition, too, because it’s a small school that’s often overlooked,” she said. “It’s still a pretty good school.”
While she said she’d miss her family, including younger brother Alex and younger sister Vivian, she is also excited to get out on her own.
“One of the first things I looked at in schools, when I first started looking at schools, was location because I actually wanted to get away from home,” Myra said. “… I know, for (my family), they want to see me play, but it’s also nice, I think, to get out on my own and develop individually as a person on my own as you go into adulthood. So I’m excited. I’m just trying to cherish the last time I have here, because I have to report up there in mid-June.”
