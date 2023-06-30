Choosing Her Path

LANCASTER — Paraclete multi-sport athlete Brianna Delgado had a tough decision to make when deciding what sport she would play in college.
Choosing the college, Cal State San Marcos, was the easy part.
“So, at first, the school was interested in me for track,” Delgado said at her signing on May 3. “I was talking with the track coach for awhile and I went to go visit and that’s when I first realized, I really love this school. I loved the environment and the area, so I knew I wanted to go there.
“But I still was iffy about what I wanted to do sports-wise. After meeting the team and everyone, everyone was really great for track, but I still had part of me that was like, ‘Well, what if I could play soccer?’”
She had previously been in contact with the San Marcos soccer coach during COVID, but said it didn’t really go anywhere since no one was playing sports at the time.
Then, her Cal Elite club soccer coach Charles Gordon suggested she contact the coach again.
“After I received an offer from the track coach, I got in contact with the soccer coach and told him my whole situation,” Delgado said. “He ended up being interested, so that’s when it all started.
“I kept in contact with him and I ended up going and training with the team and meeting them and I fell in love with it. I loved it so much, I loved playing, the team was great, so I just knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
It was still a tough call as she didn’t want to let down the track coach.
“It took me awhile to really make that decision because both of my options were really great, but I wanted to play soccer, that’s what I love,” Delgado said.
She signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Division II San Marcos women’s soccer program on May 3 in the Paraclete library with her family, friends, coaches, teammates and staff on hand.
“It feels really great,” Delgado said. “Once he told me there would be a spot on the team for me and that they were able to give me an offer, I was so happy. That’s what I’ve always wanted. That’s what I’ve been working for since I was 7 years old.”
Delgado, a fast and talented forward/midfielder, helped the Spirits reach their first girls soccer CIF-Southern Section title game, where they lost the Division 5 championship 1-0 to San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, as a sophomore. Paraclete reached the quarterfinals in Delgado’s junior campaign.
The Spirits won the Gold Coast League title in the spring of 2021 and were second in the 2021-22 winter season.
Delgado has played soccer since she was 7, but started competing in cross country and track when she began high school.
She won the league title 800-meter run this past season and competed in the 800 and 4x100 and 4x400 relays in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 finals.
She took second in the 800 for the second straight year and anchored the 4x100 relay team to a fifth-place finish and the 4x400 relay team to a fourth-place finish.
“I really enjoyed it and I started loving it throughout the years,” Delgado said. “That’s why I was happy with what I had with the track offer, but I still had that ‘what if’ for soccer.”
Delgado was able to compete with her younger sister Viviana, who was a freshman this past school year, in both soccer and track. Viviana competed in all three of the same events at CIF.
“That made high school soccer very interesting,” Brianna Delgado said. “It was really fun getting to play with her. We have that competitive spirit, so now she’s on the same team as me for club soccer and high school.”
Delgado plans on majoring in business at San Marcos, a decision she came to because of the school’s reputation in business.
“I was back and forth between sports medicine and business,” she said. “Initially, all the schools I applied to, I applied as a biology major. … I knew (San Marcos) was a really good school for business and once I realized that that’s where I wanted to be, I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to study business.’”
Delgado is the eldest of Ricardo and Patricia Delgado’s three daughters, which include Viviana and 5-year-old Juliana.
Brianna said she was thankful for all her parents have done for her.
“My family, my parents especially, because they’ve sacrificed so much since I was 7 years old,” she said. “No vacation time, my dad’s always having to work to pay for all of this — the private school tuition, club soccer, everything, it’s so much. They’ve done so much for me, they’ve sacrificed so much and I would not have any of these opportunities without them.”
She was also especially grateful to Gordon for all of his help and guidance.
“My club soccer coach, I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am without him and that club,” Delgado said. “I play for Cal Elite and my coach right now is coach Gordon and he has been amazing. He has taught me everything I know. Because of him, I got this opportunity, actually, because he’s the one that put the idea of reaching out to the San Marcos (soccer) coach. Because of him, I got this opportunity. So, I’m really thankful.”
She has also enjoyed playing with her high school team and learning from her coaches there.
“My teammates and my coaches are just amazing,” Delgado said. “Throughout the past four years, I’ve been lucky to be a part of really great teams. It’s such a strong community within my club soccer teams and my high school teams. … My high school coaches, they’ve just always been so supportive of me and they’ve always just made soccer fun. I really enjoyed it.”
Her track coach, Andy Helme, has also been a big part in shaping her into the athlete she is today.
“Coach Andy, he has helped me so much, not even just sports-wise, but as a person,” Delgado said. “He has helped me become the hard worker that I am, because he makes it so where you have to work because you want to. He’s not the hard, strict coach. He’s there for you if he sees that you want to be there and you want to work. He will be there for you throughout all.
“He has helped me so much in just working for things like this. Without him, I wouldn’t have had those track opportunities and I wouldn’t have gotten into this school for soccer if it wasn’t for that track already being an option. So, I’m really thankful to him.”
Now, she’ll take all she’s learned from her different coaches and apply it at the next level.
