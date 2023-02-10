Rising Young Rider Snowboard

South Korea’s Gaon Choi celebrates on the Winter X Games Aspen podium after winning a gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final on Jan. 28 at Buttermilk Ski Area i Aspen, Colo. The South Korean snowboarder at 14 years old became the youngest women’s snowboard halfpipe winner at last month’s X Games.

 

ASPEN, Colo. — The tale of how a 14-year-old snowboarder from South Korea turned into one of the world’s rising halfpipe riders involves tears, tenacity and the encouragement of the best in the business, Chloe Kim.

High-soaring Gaon Choi won a gold medal at X Games Aspen last month during her inaugural pro-level contest, making her X Games Aspen’s youngest women’s snowboard halfpipe winner — a title she took from Kim, the two-time reigning Olympic champion from California who’s become equal parts mentor and fan.

