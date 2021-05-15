PALMDALE — Knight’s Joram (Benjamin) Chmielecki broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle on Thursday and the Hawks boys’ team defeated Eastside 95-28.
Chmielecki swam in 22.50 seconds, breaking the school record of 22.56 held by Randall McDermott.
Chmielecki also won the 100 freestyle (51.44( and was part of the winning 200 medley (2:01.69) and 200 freestyle (1:49.69) relays.
Knight’s David Fletcher won the 200 free (2:23.20) and the 500 free (6:43.82).
Eastside’s L. Stultz won the 200 individual medley (2:46.64).
On the girls side, Knight won 107-39.
Monserrath Michel won the 200 free (2:54.70) for the Hawks, edging teammate Katy Mondaca (2:55.40), and the 100 fly (1:37.75) as the lone competitor. Michel was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team (2:31.78).
Knight’s Alison Asp won the 50 free (29.69), the 100 backstroke (1:25.30) and was a part of the 200 medley and 200 freestyle (2:06.33) relay teams.
Sophia Montesdeoca won the 100 free (1:13.15) for the Hawks, while Juliana Gomez won the 100 breastroke (1:30.28).
L. Stovall won the 200 IM (3:31.22) for the Lions as the lone competitor.
The Golden League, which normally has a league finals, was approved for a “last chance” swim meet next Wednesday at Marie Kerr Park. This will allow the swimmers with top times to compete against each other and have an opportunity to improve their times, since CIF is taking just the top 16 times in each event instead of the top 36 because of COVID.
“It’s been a wonderful season for swimming and I’m glad that we have one more meet at least to look forward to,” said Knight coach Jeannette Hjelm.
The CIF-Southern Section swimming qualifiers will be posted on May 22 at 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Paraclete 4, Jurupa Valley 0
JURUPA VALLEY — The Paraclete girls soccer team won a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 second-round playoff game on Friday, 4-0 at Jurupa Valley High.
Paraclete will host Tahquitz in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
Paraclete junior midfielder Alexa Garcia scored off an assist from senior Yasmin Knotts to start the scoring early for the Spirits.
Sophomore forward Brianna Delgado scored two goals in the first half, assisted by Alexa Garcia and sophomore Leslie Munoz.
Delgado completed a hat trick, scoring her third goal in the second half, assisted by junior Alyssa Gill to cap the scoring for Paraclete.
“The second half was played much more physical and several yellow cards were issued,” Paraclete coach Gary Gill said. “We played a much better game and everybody contributed with quality minutes.”
Gill said the defense line led by junior Danielle Thompson, junior Julianna Ordaz, sophomore Kaitlyn Hong and junior Kendra Peck was absolutely stellar.
Baseball
Highland 31, Palmdale 3 (5)
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Palmdale 31-3 in a Golden League game on Friday at Palmdale High.
Highland’s Darren Roberts drove in seven runs on three hits to lead the Bulldogs’ offense, which scored 16 runs in the first inning. Roberts hit two home runs, giving him four on the year, and drove in five runs in the first inning. Troy Lewis hit a double and a triple to drive in five in the opening frame.
Highland improves to 10-0 in league and remains in first place.
Highland finished with four home runs. Carter Wood hit one in the third and Tony Cano hit one in the second inning, his first of the year.
Highland finished with 23 hits, as Rocha, Shea Lewis, Troy Lewis, Roberts, Carger Jr., Johnson and Cano all had multiple hits. Rocha was 4-for-4.
Quartz Hill 11, Eastside 1
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill baseball team defeated Eastside 11-1 in a Golden League game on Friday at Eastside High.
Quartz Hill senior starting pitcher Ryan Reddemann struck out 11 batters in six innings, giving up one run on two hits and five walks. Senior Colin Stout threw a scoreless seventh inning, striking out three.
Quartz Hill senior Caden McPherson led the Royals’ offense, going 3-for-4 with one run and one RBI and sophomore Logan Reddemann drove in two runs, scored one run and hit a double.
Quartz Hill sophomore leadoff batter Anthony Jones was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Girls Basketball
Knight 56, Quartz Hill 32
PALMDALE — The Knight girls basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Quartz Hill with a 56-32 Golden League victory over Quartz Hill on Friday at Knight High.
The Hawks jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, 17-7, as Knight improved to 29-5 against Quartz Hill all-time in girls basketball.
On senior night, the Hawks’ lone senior, Nyah Merrifield finished with 10 points.
Knight junior Blessing McBride led the Hawks with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, sophomore Riley Asp had 122 points, seven rebounds and two steals, freshman Amia Tate had nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks and junior Oluwatoyin Sunday had eight rebounds and two blocks.
Quartz Hill senior Amaya Farnes led the Royals with 11 points.
