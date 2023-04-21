LPGA Tour Golf

Associated Press

Nelly Korda hits her tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of The Chevron Championship, Thursday, in The Woodlands, Texas. Korda is tied for second after the first round.

 

 David J. Phillip

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy Thursday in the transplanted Chevron Championship to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s first major of the year.

Unable to find a sponsor willing to add to the half-century run at Mission Hills, the tournament — best known as the Dinah Shore — bolted the California desert for the woods of suburban Houston under a six-year deal with Chevron.

