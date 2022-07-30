MLS Sounders LAFC Soccer

Associated Press

Los Angeles FC defender Giorgio Chiellini jumps to celebrate with teammates after forward Kwadwo Opoku scored against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Friday, in Los Angeles. LAFC won 2-1.

LOS ANGELES — Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela scored in the first half, and Los Angeles FC beat the Seattle Sounders 2-1 Friday night in the home debuts of European superstars Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale.

Major League Soccer-leading LAFC (15-4-3) earned its season-best fourth consecutive victory and moved seven points clear of Austin atop the Western Conference during its longest winning streak since 2019. LAFC is also six points ahead Philadelphia in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

