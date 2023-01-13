Chiefs Raiders Football

Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes drops back to pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC going into the playoffs.

 John Locher

Patrick Mahomes is the graybeard of the quarterbacks in the AFC playoffs even though he’s only 27 and wasn’t even born yet when Tom Brady was a freshman at the University of Michigan in 1995.

With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) out and Teddy Bridgewater, 30, also hurt, the Miami Dolphins are preparing rookie Skylar Thompson, 25, to start at Buffalo this weekend.

