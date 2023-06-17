Chiefs Super Bowl Rings

Associated Press

This photo, provided by Jostens and the Kansas City Chiefs, shows the Super Bowl LVII Championship Ring. The Chiefs got their Super Bowl rings Thursday night during a private ceremony at Union Station.

 HONS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a stinging answer for Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who upon learning that his own QB Joe Burrow had picked Mahomes as the league’s best replied: “Pat who?”

“That’s who,” Mahomes posted on social media Thursday night, along with a photo of him flashing his new Super Bowl ring.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.