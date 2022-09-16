APTOPIX Chargers Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) reacts after a field goal by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola (15) during the second half, Thursday, in Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a showdown between the Chiefs and Chargers, two of the league’s best teams led by two of the game’s bright young quarterbacks, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick who a few years ago was working alongside his mother in a Wendy’s restaurant stole the show.

The Chiefs’ Jaylen Watson picked off Justin Herbert at the goal line early in the fourth quarter Thursday night, headed the other way and was never touched on a 99-yard go-ahead touchdown that propelled Kansas City to a 27-24 victory.

