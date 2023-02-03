Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before a workout, Thursday, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

 

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional round against Jacksonville, and he was clearly hobbled in last Sunday night’s AFC championship win over Cincinnati. But despite taking a couple of hard shots during that game, and his mad dash in the closing seconds to set up the winning field goal, Mahomes came out of it feeling just fine.

