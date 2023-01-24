Jaguars Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by teammates after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second, Saturday, in Kansas City, Mo.

 

 Jeff Roberson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC title game against the Bengals, and that the high ankle sprain the All-Pro quarterback sustained against the Jaguars last weekend is less severe than the one he played through during the 2019 season opener.

“He’s going to play,” Reid told a group of local reporters. “That’s his mindset.”

