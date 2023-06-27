APTOPIX NASCAR Nashville Auto Racing

Associated Press

Ross Chastain holds a guitar presented to him after winning the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, in Lebanon, Tenn. It was the third Cup Series victory of his career.

 

 George Walker IV

LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain has been criticized as reckless and too aggressive, a driver seen as giving no respect and not deserving any from competitors.

His hard-driving style paid off Sunday night as Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. to win the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, his first win in over a year and the third NASCAR Cup Series victory of his career.

