Chargers Broncos Football

Associated Press

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) is hit by Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) after making a catch during the first half on Sunday in Denver. Williams suffered a lower back contusion late in the first half and is questionable for Saturday’s wildcard game against the Jaguars.

 Jack Dempsey

COSTA MESA — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers’ AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision.

Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos.

