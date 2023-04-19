Chargers Kendricks Leadership Football

Former Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks stands on the field before an NFL wild card playoff game on Jan. 15 in Minneapolis. The Chargers signed Kendricks with the belief his leadership and skill can help their defense reach the next level.

 Charlie Neibergall

COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers signed linebacker Eric Kendricks with the belief his leadership and skill can help their defense reach the next level.

Kendricks got to work on demonstrating the former as he met many of his new teammates for the first time at the start of voluntary workouts on Monday.

