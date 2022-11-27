Chiefs Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) hands off to running back Austin Ekeler against the Chiefs on Sunday in Inglewood. The Chargers play at the Cardinals on Sunday.

 

 Jayne Kamin-Oncea

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Say what you want about the Los Angeles Chargers — at least they’re interesting.

They had four straight games earlier in the season during which they trailed by double digits at the end of the first quarter and won three of them. They’ve led at the end of the first quarter the last two weeks and lost. Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when leading at the end of the first quarter, but 3-1 when trailing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.