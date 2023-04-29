NFL Combine Football

Associated Press

USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on March 2 in Indianapolis. Tuipulotu was drafted by the Chargers in the second round on Friday.

 

 Michael Conroy

COSTA MESA — Tom Telesco and Brandon Staley did not need to look far to find the players the Los Angeles Chargers took Friday on the second day of the NFL draft.

Southern California defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley are Los Angeles natives and took part in the team’s local pro day before the draft.

