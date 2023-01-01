 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
National Football League | Sunday: Rams at Chargers, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chargers’ Staley faces Rams, former boss McVay for 1st time

  • 0
Titans Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley walks on the sideline during the second half of the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Dec. 18, in Inglewood. Staley and the Chargers take on Sean McVay and the Rams this Sunday.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

COSTA MESA — Brandon Staley didn’t know Sean McVay when McVay interviewed him to be the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020.

And even though Staley spent only one year on McVay’s staff before becoming the Los Angeles Chargers’ coach in 2021, the two have developed a deep friendship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.