COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers fans on Wednesday finally got to see what they had been hoping for three weeks into training camp — a smiling Derwin James running out to the field in his powder blue practice jersey, helmets and shoulder pads.

James took part in his first practice after signing a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension, making him the NFL’s highest-paid safety.

