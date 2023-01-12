Titans Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the second half on Dec. 18 in Inglewood. The Chargers take on the Jaguars in an NFL wildcard game on Saturday.

COSTA MESA — Kyle Van Noy already has been everywhere the Los Angeles Chargers are trying to go on their franchise’s first playoff trip in four years, and the veteran linebacker wants his new teammates to know their postseason inexperience means absolutely nothing on this journey.

“It’s just about who comes out there and plays better,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said Wednesday. “All the rest of it doesn’t matter. I’ve told these guys that it’s not about experience, and home-field advantage is a myth, too. Confidence matters, and that comes back to the preparation you’ve done.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.