Chargers Jaguars Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 31-30.

COSTA MESA — Justin Herbert, Joey Bosa and the rest of the Los Angeles Chargers were still stinging Sunday from the disappointment of seeing their season end in Jacksonville less than 24 hours earlier.

Yet after they suffered the third-largest collapse in postseason history and fell to the Jaguars 31-30 on Saturday night, players reiterated their support for embattled coach Brandon Staley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.