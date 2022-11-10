CORRECTION Chargers Falcons Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) stretches before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, in Atlanta.

 Butch Dill

COSTA MESA — Brandon Staley knows the Los Angeles Chargers have defied the odds when it has come to rallying from large deficits in the first quarter.

He hopes that the extra emphasis on avoiding slow starts will help turn things around for his team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.